Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,242 in the last 365 days.

Instagram by chance hid likes for some customers

“We’ve been testing a new experience to hide likes on… posts,” a spokesperson for Facebook (FB), which owns Instagram, told CNN Business. “We unintentionally added more people to the test today, which was a bug — we’re fixing this issue and restoring like counts to those people as soon as possible.”

Several users reported seeing the change on their profiles Tuesday, with the number of likes replaced with the phrase “and others.”

Instagram has been running limited tests of that change for years — in 2019, the company said it would start removing the number of likes from a limited number of accounts in Canada. Instagram has not provided a timeline for when it expects the hidden likes to roll out widely.

While followers wouldn’t be able to see the total number of likes a post received, the owner of the account still could, Instagram said at the time. Users could click to see a full list of the accounts who liked the post, but they wouldn’t be able to see a number highlighting…

You just read:

Instagram by chance hid likes for some customers

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.