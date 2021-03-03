Myanmar’s United Nations seat is now underneath dispute
In a letter seen by CNN, Myanmar’s UN Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun has told the international body that he still represents Myanmar, after making an impassioned speech last week rejecting the country’s military takeover.
Meanwhile, a deputy ambassador to the UN from Myanmar will claim that he is now the man the military authorities want to represent the country.
Both sides have sent the UN letters to make their case on official letterhead.
“The perpetrators of the unlawful coup against the democratic government of Myanmar have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the President of my country,” Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun wrote in his letter to the UN.
But the Myanmar foreign ministry is backing a deputy ambassador to take control of the country’s UN representation, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
“It’s a unique situation we have not seen in a long time,” Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday of the dueling claims. He added that the UN is “trying to resolve things…