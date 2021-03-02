» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks launches the Show-Me Kansas C...

Missouri State Parks launches the Show-Me Kansas City virtual series with African American Genealogy program March 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 2, 2021 – Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continental Library invite the public to attend a virtual program, Getting Started with African American Genealogy, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The program will be held virtually as a Zoom meeting and is part of the Show-Me Kansas City: A Missouri Bicentennial Lecture Series.

African American genealogical research presents some challenges. This program will cover how to get started, typical challenges, research techniques, missteps to avoid and a few tips to identify slave owners in unlocking slave ancestry. This program will be led by Wayne Reed, vice president of the Midwest Afro-American Genealogical Interest Coalition (MAGIC). Program registration will close 30 minutes prior to the start of the program. Those interested in participating, should register at mymcpl.org/events/69263/getting-started-african-american-genealogy-zoom.

Participants must provide an email address when registering and will be emailed a Zoom access code 15 minutes before the start of the program. Please note: Participants must sign into the room prior to the start of the program. Admittance to the classroom will close five minutes after the program's start time. Space is limited.

On Aug. 10, 2021, the state of Missouri turns 200 years old. The bicentennial gives citizens the opportunity to reflect on what Missouri has become, how it got here and the different ways communities have contributed to the development of this great state. In celebration of the statehood anniversary, Missouri State Parks and the Mid-Continent Library invite the public to attend a year-long, virtual lecture series every third Thursday of the month exploring the Kansas City region’s unique natural, cultural and historical landscapes that greatly contribute to Missouri’s diversity and advancement. All lectures are free, open to the public and welcome all ages.

The Kansas City Area Office (KCAO) is the Missouri State Parks outreach office for the Kansas City area. Located in the heart of the city, it is housed in the Department of Conservation’s Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center at 47th Street and Troost Avenue. The mission of the KCAO is to bring nature, history and recreation to urban populations through school and club visits, how-to-camp programs and sponsored visits to area Missouri State Parks.

