Fifth District Judge Hears ECOT Case

Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge W. Scott Gwin served as a visiting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court today and heard oral arguments in a case from the closed online school Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT).

The Court considered whether a community school has a right to appeal to a common pleas court an order to refund $60 million to the state.

Judge Gwin sat for Justice Jennifer Brunner, who recused herself from Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow v. Ohio State Board of Education et al., Case No. 2020-0182.

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Judge Gwin last served as a visiting judge on the Court in August 2020.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be invited to serve on the Court to hear such an important case,” Judge Gwin said.

Judge Gwin has served the Fifth District since he was first elected in 1988. He previously served as an assistant attorney general for the state of Ohio from 1976 to 1985 and was in private practice.

Judge Gwin received his bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and his law degree from the University of Akron School of Law.

The Fifth District serves 15 counties in central Ohio and hears cases from county, municipal and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.