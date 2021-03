Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Wednesday, March 3, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 50 SEED COTTON TRANSPORT SPECIAL FUEL PERMITS (WOODS)

SB 73 CERTAIN FEES TO MOTOR TRANSPORTATION FEE FUND (JARAMILLO)

SB 90 CERTAIN OVERTIME PAY AS SALARY IN PERA (MUÑOZ)

SB 186 TRANSFER CERTAIN DPS DUTIES TO DOT (CAMPOS)

SB 196 CHILDREN’S CODE REFORM TASK FORCE (LOPEZ/HERRERA)

C/SB 375 OFFICER TRAINING & CERTIFICATION (MUÑOZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 41 ESTABLISH CERTAIN LAND GRANTS-MERCEDES (GARCÍA, MP)

*HB 245 UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING (LOUIS)

HB 260 PARK PASSES FOR VETS & GOLD STAR FAMILIES (HERNANDEZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 406 LIMIT PUBLIC SCHOOL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS (STEWART)

SB 401 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED (PADILLA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 319 SCHOOL USE OF RESTRAINT (LOPEZ)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chaie Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 315 PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER RETIREMENT (MUÑOZ/MAESTAS)

HB 34 PODIATRIC SVC. COST SHARING LIMITS (MATTHEWS)

HB 113 NO DISCRIMINATION BASED ON MILITARY STATUS (GARCIA, H)

HB 185 EXEMPT OVER 75 FROM JURY DUTY – NO AFFIDAVIT (McQUEEN/STEFANICS)

*SB 309 MASK PURCHASE, DISTRIBUTION & EDUCATION (STEINBORN)

SB 333 FORECLOSURE AND HOUSING STUDY (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 356 BURIAL OF DECEASED INDIGENT PERSONS (MUÑOZ)

SB 294 MARRIAGE LICENSE & CERTIFICATE FEES (STEFANICS)

SB 295 DISASTER FUNDING CHANGES (CAMPOS)

SB 303 CHANGE ED RETIREMENT BOARD MEMBERSHIP (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 304 VOTING DISTRICT GEOGRAPHIC DATA (McKENNA)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 431 YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS EMPLOYMENT (JARAMILLO)

HB 52 BILINGUAL MULTICULTURAL ED ADVISORY COUNCIL (FIGUEROA)

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

Lisa West, Santa Fe Recovery Center/Four Corners Detox Center

For public participation send an email for the above agenda items only to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 291 INSPECTION OF PRIVATE PRISONS (CAMPOS)

C/HB 255 ALCOHOL DELIVERIES (MAESTAS/IVEY-SOTO)

SB 12 REVISED UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS (IVEY-SOTO/BALDONADO)

SB 152 CONTINUING CARE AGING CONTRACTS (TALLMAN/THOMSON)

SB 222 HEALTH INFO SYSTEM DEFINITIONS (HICKEY)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

BYRNES, GREG REAPPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

New Mexico Bioscience Authority

ALLEN, CATHERINE APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

State Investment Council

SB 409 TRANSFER PIPELINE SAFETY FROM PRC TO OCD (NEVILLE)

SB 354 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION (LOPEZ)

SM 7 CLOSURE OF PRIVATE PRISONS (O’NEILL)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*HB 5 ELECTRIC FACILITY AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBERS (LUNDSTROM)

SB 103 RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE (STEWART)

HB 75 MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFINITIONS (ELY)

SB 23 HEALTH CARE PURCHASING ACT (PADILLA)

*SB 349 MORTGAGE RELIEF ACT (DUHIGG)

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 378 HORSE RACING CHANGES (MUÑOZ)

SB 380 GAMING MACHINE OPERATING HOURS (MUÑOZ)

SB 410 ADJUSTMENT OF CERTAIN TAXES (BURT)

SB 372 REGIONAL TRANSIT DISTRICT GROSS RECEIPTS (JARAMILLO)

SB 306 CONTINUATION OF NORTHERN NM AMTRAK SVC. (CAMPOS)

SJR 13 TRANSFER DOT REAL PROPERTY (CAMPOS)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

