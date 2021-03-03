UpBrainery Technologies Selected for Google for Startups Founders Academy

They are one of 50 founders selected for Google for Startups program focused on high potential startups from underrepresented entrepreneurs based in the U.S.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpBrainery Technologies, a startup tech company that focuses on revolutionizing educational delivery tools to fit the evolving needs of parents and children, announced today it was selected to join the second cohort of the Google for Startups Founders Academy. Google for Startups Founders Academy is a nationwide 6 month, equity-free program designed to help promising founders and their startups grow revenues and obtain access to capital.

The Founders Academy will begin on March 3rd and consists of hands-on workshops across a range of topics including customer acquisition, hiring, and fundraising. UpBrainery, an AI based educational marketplace, is one of only 50 high-potential startups that the Google for Startups team has selected for the first nationwide cohort. The founders Academy model was piloted in Atlanta last year with 45 Georgia based companies.

As Google’s mission is to increase the accessibility of information, co-founder Ghazal Qureshi believes that UpBrainery Technologies will fit right in. “With Google’s advanced technologies and their sophisticated ecosystem of cutting edge tools, we are excited about how that will help us to identify, analyse and manage data on learning behaviours in order to refine and build sophisticated AI models for learner journeys,” says Ghazal Qureshi, co-founder, UpBrainery. “This support from Google comes at a very critical stage as we are ramping up our line of immersive educational software tools and gearing up to launch our $2Mil raise.”

“85 percent of participants from Google for Startups Founders Academy that we ran in Georgia reported that the program helped grow their startup, whether that be through job creation, fresh pathways to capital, new strategic partnerships, or increased brand and marketing exposure,” says Jewel Burks Solomon, Head of Google for Startups US. “By expanding the program nationally, we’re hopeful that we can continue to level the playing field for underrepresented founders and their startups, like UpBrainery, by connecting them to the best Google has to offer.”

ABOUT UPBRAINERY TECHNOLOGIES

UpBrainery is an innovative educational technology company transforming the experience of online learning through artificial intelligence, experiential learning tools and other advanced technologies. UpBrainery is an educational marketplace connecting subject matter experts with students and uses artificial intelligence to help connect the dots between academic learning and applied learning all while building visual journey maps aligned to a student’s goals; whether it is to attend a 4yr, 2 year college or vocational school. At UpBrainery – it’s where we Build Better Brains.

ABOUT GOOGLE FOR STARTUPS

Google for Startups works to level the playing field for startup founders and communities to succeed by bringing the best of Google’s products, connections, and best practices to startups. Paired with a deep commitment to create diverse startup communities, many of our offerings are designed specifically to provide underrepresented founders with access to resources and opportunities. We support startups everywhere to build something better. Because when startups succeed, we all succeed.