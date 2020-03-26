UpBrainery Partners with Whataburger to Offer Students Free Online Learning Classes

UpBrainery, the online learning platform has partnered with restaurant chain Whataburger to provide free online classes for grades K-12.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UpBrainery, the innovative online learning platform transforming education, has partnered with Texas based restaurant chain Whataburger to provide inventive original curriculum via an online learning program to grades K-12 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our partnership with Whataburger is rooted in their steep principles of offering a place people can count on in their communities. Together, our mission is to give children an opportunity to learn online in an innovative and modern way. We believe online leaning is the future of education. Our curriculum is flexible while offering a wide selection of courses that are easily accessible and customizable. Our smart digital platform allows students access to a quality education whenever and wherever they want. Registration is FREE for a limited time. Use Code Whataburger500 to receive the free offer.

UpBrainery’s classes feature live specialized instructors to guide them through a series of one-hour lessons. In addition to LIVE online classes, UpBrainery is also releasing a line of at home DIY kits and curriculum to engage children in fun and exciting projects that promote critical thinking skills and social-emotional learning. We are proud to partner with Whataburger to offer students live instructor-led virtual learning opportunities for both core and advanced subjects.

About UpBrainery

UpBrainery is an innovative educational technology company transforming online learning education platforms through artificial intelligence, machine learning and other advanced technologies. UpBrainery combines the principles of interdisciplinary learning with social emotional learning to produce a more thoughtful and modern online curriculum through classes and DIY kits offered in our unique marketplace. At UpBrainery – it’s where we build better brains.

To learn more about UpBrainery and our innovations in modern online education and subscription services, visit www.upbrainery.com or contact christy@upbrainery.com

Media Contact: Christy Abercrombie christy@upbrainery.com

