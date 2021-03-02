3/2/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of Health Care COVID Liability Shields from Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued the following statement on the House Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee’s favorable hearing of House Bill 7005, which provides COVID-19 liability protections to health care providers. The bill moves next to its final committee stop in the House Judiciary Committee.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Fighting for vital liability protections is my top priority this legislative session. For nearly a year now, health care workers have been on the frontlines, battling the impacts of COVID-19 and fighting to protect Floridians all while working long hours and maintaining stringent health safety processes to protect our friends, loved ones, and our most vulnerable population – our seniors. Florida’s health care workers are truly first responders when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 and they have stepped up more than ever to help and protect others. I applaud the Pandemics and Public Emergencies Committee for taking action today to move this legislation forward and step up for these healthcare heroes as they stepped up for us. Thank you to Speaker Sprowls, Chair Leek, and Representative Burton for working on these important measures to support Florida’s health care heroes.”

