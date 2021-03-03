TSR (Stock Symbol: BLIS) is Recovering the Huge Amounts of Lost Gold, Silver and Artifacts in the World’s Oceans

$BLIS LOGO $BLIS BOAT BLIS Info $BLIS Kane Fisher $BLIS Video Game

Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (BLIS) is a treasure company built on decades of shipwreck recovery and experience

Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery, Inc (OTCMKTS:BLIS)

I live by the motto I learned from my father ‘Today's the Day' and am bringing that every day to TSR. I thank Craig Huffman, President of TSR for this opportunity to grow and make this special.” — Kane Fisher Operations Manager

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery ( Stock Symbol : BLIS) is Recovering the Huge Amounts of Lost Gold, Silver and Artifacts in the World’s OceansTelevision Media and Gaming Apps Being Developed Currently Engaged in Active Search and Recover Operations. Company has Decades of Experience with Many Valuable Finds. Small Share Structure Under 9 Million OS and No Convertible Debt. Famed Treasure Hunter Kane Fisher is a New Operations Manager Plans for Television and Gaming Apps Under Development.Treasure and Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (BLIS) is a treasure company built on decades of shipwreck recovery and experience. Operations will be very streamlined, so SGA expenses will be very limited. All recovery work is being done with existing permit holders as contractors to carry out the work, as well as new sites with partners. The BLIS gaming division is more independent and will be done outside of recovery and asset acquisitions of treasure from many sources, to build assets, sell some, and keep much for the company’s own holdings. The BLIS goal is that 80% of all monies are used for operations, equipment, etc. for actual search and recoveries.BLIS has a very attractive share structure with under 9 million shares outstanding, of which 7 million are held in control holdings and restricted to insiders, and less than 1 million are free trading, in limited deposits. BLIS management intends is to keep its share structure at 15 million or below for the next 2 years.Additionally, BLIS has no convertible debt. Currently operations are being funded through the current money raise for operations and for the gaming division in two separate segments. This is well underway for wreck explorations throughout the whole dive season of 2021. With a 71 foot mothership, and other dive boats BLIS has financial coverage for operations. BLIS may raise capital for overseas recoveries in certain undisclosed areas, but not via convertible debt as other companies normally do.BLIS has numerous revenue routes. One is to keep many artifacts and treasure as assets, to be shown in a planned BLIS location and museum. BLIS has already gathered significant recovered treasure. Second is the sale of treasure and artifacts through certain auction houses and arranged product sales for coins, etc. Third is private collector sales. Fourth is road show and museum show fees. Finally, holding rights to television and future gaming development. Currently, BLIS has many assets recovered, and under holdings. Current and Planned Shipwreck OperationsThree Wrecks have been initially worked and will be worked, which have constantly yielded valuable artifacts, on an ongoing basis, while dozens of others will be surveyed at that location. All expeditions will be filmed for publicity, and for future television rights and production by partners in the industry.It’s estimated that, beneath Earth’s waters, 3 million undiscovered shipwrecks exist. BLIS has access to decades of research and proven wreck site targets, and will be exploring, and salvaging targeted ones. From 1500 to 1900, some 400 years, fleets of Spain, England, France and Pirates, plied the Caribbean bringing massive amounts of treasure, in gold, silver, emeralds, jewelry and artifacts. Every year, probably dozens to hundreds of such vessels sunk for numerous reasons, filled with treasure. BLIS has the inside track on adventure to find some of these riches. More gold lies in ships on the ocean floors than exist in all the holdings of all the countries of the world. Gaming and Television PlansBLIS intends to become a worldwide set of media brands for adventure, treasure and fulfilling the dream of everyone who ever wanted to have the adventure of a lifetime. BLIS has an existing gaming development relationship for an envisioned App game based on treasure hunting, and a television series will be worked during the next year. Constant filming of crew work and recovery will be published of ongoing operations via social media. BLIS Announces Famed Ship Treasure Hunter Kane Fisher as New Operations ManagerOn March 2nd BLIS proudly announced Kane Fisher, of the Atocha shipwreck fame, as well as many other historic wrecks throughout history, as the company’s new Operations Manager for all projects and recovery work. Kane has already taken out, led the BLIS team, and been responsible for major projects on treasure recovery sites. Kane is now leading BLIS expeditions on searches of new sites and known sites over the last two months. BLIS will also be partnering on known sites Kane has under his rights for further recoveries and finds.Kane Fisher has been involved in treasure recovery and finding since childhood, with his famous father, Mel Fisher. Over 50 years Kane has been involved in the recovery of wrecks including the most valuable shipwreck in U.S. history the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Atocha, which has valued recoveries over approximately $700 million dollars. Kane has been involved in dozens of wreck site finds and recoveries off Florida and responsible and involved for an estimated over $1 Billion in wreck recoveries, not just off Florida, but throughout the Caribbean. Other recoveries include being involved with more the rich finds of the Santa Margarita, a sister ship of the Atocha lost in the same storm of 1622.BLIS management knows that together with the Galleon Quest game, the reality television show Galleon Quest would be complimentary in the marketing of the Company's recoveries, as well as the game and television alike. All of this should also be very instrumental in bringing eyes to the BLIS for the shareholders' benefit.For more information on Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (BLIS) visit: www.treasurewreck.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FPS/CA is news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by the company for dissemination of this Article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc