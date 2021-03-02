Pilot Program to Begin Administering Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York State is launching a new pilot program to begin administering the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine to eligible New Yorkers during the overnight hours at the Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and New York State Fair Mass Vaccination Sites. Following a discussion with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, New York is taking measures to distribute the state's allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as quickly as possible, as states have been informed there will be a lag in the following week's allocation. As part of this effort, thousands of new appointments will be made available at each of the three sites in the coming days. Counties, pharmacies, and Federally Qualified Health Centers will also be receiving Johnson & Johnson allocations this week.

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. As the federal supply of this new vaccine increases, these efforts will be adapted and expanded to other sites throughout the state. New York expects its next allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in approximately ten days.

"The White House has made great process securing additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and New York State will receive a large initial allocation of them to be administered over the next week," Governor Cuomo said. "There will then be a lag in Johnson & Johnson production until it ticks up again roughly two weeks later. This pilot plan will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots in arms as possible."

To ensure an efficient and streamlined administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, these doses will be administered separately from the Pfizer vaccines at these sites. While the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one.

Eligible Bronx Residents seeking appointments being made available at Yankee Stadium as part of this pilot program, should visit Somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SomosNY, beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3. Eligible New Yorkers seeking appointments at the Javits Center or New York State Fair sites can do so by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

This pilot will not impact ongoing operations focused on administering the Pfizer vaccine. Specific pilot details for each site are as follows:

Yankee Stadium (Bronx Residents Only) Address: 1 E 161 St, The Bronx, NY 10451 Pilot Start Date: Thursday, March 4 Pilot Hours of Operation: 8 p.m. - 7 a.m. Appointments:

Appointments go live at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3

Eligible Bronx Residents seeking appointments should visit Somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SomosNY

Javits Center Address: 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001 Pilot Start Date: Friday, March 5 Pilot Hours of Operation: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. Appointments:

Appointments go live at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 4

Eligible New Yorkers seeking appointments should visit New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or call the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

New York State Fair Site Address: 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209 Pilot Start Date: Friday, March 5 Pilot Hours of Operation: 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Appointments:

Appointments go live at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 4

Eligible New Yorkers seeking appointments should visit New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or call the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

The establishment of this pilot program follows Monday's announcement that the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force has unanimously recommended use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in New York State. This also follows the FDA's advisory committee's recommendation for emergency use authorization.