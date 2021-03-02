Meadowlark Optics announces new 1920 x 1200 E-Series Spatial Light Modulator
Entry-level, Educational, EconomicalFREDERICK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meadowlark Optics, Inc. (Meadowlark) today announced the launch of their new E-Series Spatial Light Modulator (SLM) which has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and is entry-level, educational and economical.
Don’t let the name fool you; with improved specifications over our previous model, it is anything but entry-level. It is, however, economical and ideally suited for educational labs with a limited budget. The E-series SLM offers an increase in resolution, a 60 Hz controller with standard output triggers, and proprietary liquid crystal optimized for high speed and low phase ripple.
Our Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Spatial Light Modulators (SLMs) are uniquely designed for pure phase applications and incorporate analog data addressing with high refresh rates. This combination provides users with the fastest response times and highest phase stabilities commercially available. Meadowlark offers both transmissive and reflective SLMs in either one- or two-dimensions. Phase-only SLMs can also be used for amplitude-only or a combination of both.
“We’ve put a great deal of effort into improving both the optical efficiency and phase stability, while still keeping our costs at a minimum,” said Kipp Bauchert, Vice President of SLM Development. “We recognize there is a demand for a high quality SLM at an affordable price.”
All of Meadowlark’s SLMs undergo a great deal of testing and characterization and are shipped with calibration data and a comprehensive software suite including Software Development Kits for LabView, Matlab, C++ and Python. The software also includes a vast array of image generation capabilities and global or regional calibrations, providing high spatial phase fidelity by regionally characterizing the phase response to voltage and calibrating on a pixel-by-pixel basis.
About Meadowlark
Meadowlark Optics, located in Frederick, CO, manufactures polarization solution components including liquid crystal shutters, rotators and spatial light modulators for wavelengths ranging from the UV to the MWIR. OEM customers and researchers world-wide use the products in a variety of applications including microscopy, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices and more. To ensure precision and top quality, our 20,000 SF headquarters boasts the latest in clean rooms, optical fabrication, and metrology facilities. www.meadowlark.com.
Kelly Gregorak
Meadowlark Optics
303-468-5972 ext.
email us here