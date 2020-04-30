Meadowlark Optics acquires ICE CubeTM product line from MOXTEK

ICE Cube Wire Grid Beam Splitting Polarizer

Acquisition Expands Meadowlark’s Polarization Solutions Offerings

FREDERICK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meadowlark Optics , Inc. (Meadowlark) today announced that it has acquired the wire-grid ICE Cube™ polarizing beam splitting (PBS) cube product line from MOXTEK , Inc. (Moxtek). The acquired product line will enable Meadowlark to expand on its existing wire-grid and polarization optics products.“This is a great addition to our family of polarizers,” said Garry Gorsuch, President and CEO of Meadowlark Optics. “We have been working with Moxtek for many years and their wire-grid polarizer technology is a perfect fit with our best-in-class polarization solutions business.”Meadowlark has purchased the remaining ICE Cube stock from Moxtek and will continue to manufacture the PBS cube going forward. The ICE Cube polarizer performance exceeds that for the commonly used thin film MacNeille cubes in both acceptable wavelength range and angle of incidence range while providing more than twice the contrast ratio in the transmitted beam for most wavelengths. It is optimized for use over a wide range of acceptance angles while maintaining color uniformity and image contrast in the visible and IR wavelength spectrums. The cube allows compact optical designs with reduced optical paths. Engineers are now able to design smaller systems while maintaining excellent optical performance.Shaun Ogden of Moxtek stated, “We are excited to hand this product over to Meadowlark who is a trusted leader in optical assembly and polarization solutions. We know Meadowlark Optics will handle this product with the respect it deserves.”About MeadowlarkMeadowlark Optics, located in Frederick, CO, manufactures polarization solution components including liquid crystal shutters, rotators and spatial light modulators for wavelengths ranging from the UV to the MWIR. OEM customers and researchers world-wide use the products in a variety of applications including microscopy, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, medical devices and more. To ensure precision and top quality, our 20,000 SF headquarters boasts the latest in clean rooms, optical fabrication, and metrology facilities. www.meadowlark.com About MoxtekMOXTEK, located in Orem, Utah, manufactures high performance components for analytical x-ray instrumentation and optical systems. Their inorganic Nanowireoptical polarizers & polarizing beam splitters are ideal for applications that require broadband wavelengths, heat tolerance, and large angles of incidence. Our UV-VIS-IR polarizers are used for a variety of application including: 2D & 3D projection display, machine vision, HMD, HUD, polarimetry, medical/dental imaging, interferometry, spectroscopy, and many others. www.moxtek.com ###



