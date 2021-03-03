Technology Veteran Art Zafiropoulo Joins PrinterPrezz Board of Directors

Technology and manufacturing veteran Art Zafiropoulo brings extensive relationships across technology and medical research as he joins PrinterPrezz Board.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced the appointment of technology and manufacturing veteran Art Zafiropoulo to its Board of Directors.

Art Zafiropoulo brings over 50 years of extensive semiconductor technology and leadership expertise to PrinterPrezz, having served most recently as Chairman and CEO of Ultratech, Inc. Prior to joining PrinterPrezz’s board, Art led numerous private and public high-tech companies.

“I’m delighted to join the PrinterPrezz board,” said Art Zafiropoulo. “The company is leveraging advanced technology and additive manufacturing to build medical devices with better fit and improved osseointegration to reduce both the frequency of infections and the incidence of revision surgeries. PrinterPrezz has built a strong platform for medical device companies of all sizes to accelerate the time-to-market for innovative new medical devices.”

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “Art brings a long history of success with start-ups and public companies alike. We are grateful to have Art’s continued support and counsel and are confident his extensive business relationships across technology and medical research will be invaluable to PrinterPrezz as we continue to grow.”

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com.

