Work to replace the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road begins Tuesday, March 2, in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Crews will be replacing the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road this year. - Northbound and southbound I-75 will have one open between 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. while crews install a traffic shift. - 13 Mile Road will be closed under I-75 from 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, until Monday, March 8.

March 1, 2021 -- Weather permitting, work to replace the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road in the city of Madison Heights begins Tuesday, March 2. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, northbound and southbound I-75 will have one lane open between 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads while crews install a traffic shift. By tomorrow afternoon, two lanes of southbound I-75 will be maintained on the northbound side of the freeway from 14 Mile to 12 Mile roads. The southbound I-75 exits to 14 Mile and 12 Mile roads will be open.

Scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 13 Mile Road will be closed under I-75. The closure will allow for crews to safely demolish the southbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road and to begin excavation work for the new bridge supports. 13 Mile Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75 by 5 a.m. Monday, March 8.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.