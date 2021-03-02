Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-39 (Southfield Freeway) closures at US-12 (Michigan Avenue) for weekend work start March 6 in Dearborn; northbound service drive to be closed for three weeks

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

ROADWAYS: M-39 US-12

CLOSURE START DATE: Saturday, March 6, 2021 6 a.m.

M-39 REOPEN DATE: Monday, March 8, 2021 5 a.m.

M-39 SERVICE DRIVE REOPEN DATE: Sunday, March 28, 2021

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Beginning 6 a.m. Saturday, March 6, work will begin on a railroad bridge over M-39 (Southfield Freeway) and the M-39 service drives at US-12 (Michigan Avenue).

The work will be divided into four sections, with work performed one section at a time (during daytime hours only). The expected order is:

- Southbound M-39 service drive from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive. - Southbound M-39 freeway from M-153 (Ford Road) to Rotunda Drive. - Northbound M-39 freeway from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road). - Northbound M-39 service drive from Rotunda Drive to M-153 (Ford Road), plus the exits to eastbound and westbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue). This closure will remain in place for approximately three weeks while crews build a sign structure support and remove and replace a deteriorated barrier wall.

