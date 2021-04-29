New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in New York to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation.” — New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BUFFALO , NEW YORK , USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or possible mesothelioma anywhere in New York State to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation-especially if they served on a submarine. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. For a Navy Submarine Veteran-the compensation might be more-because on a submarine it is nearly impossible for the crew-to go on deck for a breather. Prior to 1982 all US Navy Submarines contained asbestos.

"The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old and their asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. A Navy Submarine Veteran in most instances would have spent more time in the navy-because of all of the additional training needed to get assigned to a boat. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or suspected mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and will know how to help you." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic:

* Columbia Presbyterian

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital

The New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://NewYork.USNavyMesothelioma.Com



The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Advocate receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.