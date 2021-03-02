Employee Engagement Best Practice Award Winners Announced for 2021

Springville, Utah, USA-based employee engagement consulting firm recognizes top-performing organizations with employee engagement best practice awards.

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springville, Utah, USA—DecisionWise announced the winners of its 2021 Employee Engagement Best Practice Awards. These organizations exemplify best practices in employee engagement, both through their annual employee engagement survey results and through their actions to create an engaged workplace. DecisionWise analysts reviewed over 10 million survey responses to identify organizations who scored within the top five percent of the DecisionWise international employee engagement survey benchmark database.

Two categories were created based on employee size, one for large enterprises of 1,000+ employees, and another for small enterprises with less than 1,000 employees. The top four organizations were recognized in each category from a variety of industries.

The Employee Engagement Best Practice Award recipients in the Large Enterprise category are as follows, in alphabetical order:

• Abiomed

• Bay Equity

• Ewing Irrigation

• SAIF

The Employee Engagement Best Practice Award recipients in the Small Enterprise category are as follows, in alphabetical order:

• Columbia Insurance Group

• Destination Homes

• National Equity Project

• Orexo

DecisionWise President, Matthew Wride, had the following to say about this year's recipients: "What this year’s list of winners teaches us is that Employee Experience experts can be found in organizations of all sizes and in all industries. Every organization has the power to improve their experiences, and our winners this year prove that with some hard work and effort you can make a difference. We offer a heartfelt congratulations to our winners.”

DecisionWise is an employee engagement firm specializing in building engaged employees at the organizational, team, and individual levels using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. Services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organizational employee engagement development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With offices in the United States and partner locations around the world, the company operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages. DecisionWise books include, MAGIC: Five Keys For Engaging People, Leaders, and Organizations and The Employee Experience: How to Attract Talent, Retain Top Performers, and Drive Results. For more info, visit: www.decisionwise.com