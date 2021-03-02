MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces March programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City is open, with public health precautions in place.

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the nature center, total building occupancy will be limited to 50 people at any time. During busy times, some visitors may need to wait outside until other guests exit the building. Visitors will need to use enter- and exit-only doors, and should bring their own drinking water, as drinking fountains will be out of service. Guests must wear a mask covering mouth and nose and practice physical distancing while inside the nature center.

The nature center has a full schedule of programs planned for March. Most programs require registration in advance and space is limited, so Nature Center Assistant Manager Becky Matney encourages guests to familiarize themselves with MDC’s event website for the nature center at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPf. To ensure public safety during the coronavirus pandemic, all participants must wear masks covering mouth and nose at all in-person events.

March programs at the nature center will include:

Spring Mushrooms — Virtual Program Friday, March 12, 1–2 p.m — all ages Join MDC’s State Botanist and Missouri Mycological Society’s Mid-Missouri President Malissa Briggler, as she presents about mushrooms that pop up in the spring – including the beloved morel. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176144 .

Visitors can conveniently manage program registration online at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating an account, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once registrants create an account and register for events, they will receive details about those specific programs.

Sign up for email and/or text updates from Runge Nature Center and other conservation news at mdc.mo.gov/GovDelivery.

Events at Runge Nature Center are free, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m. Visitors must practice physical distancing and wear masks covering mouth and nose when distancing is not feasible.

For more information about events at Runge Conservation Nature Center, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center, or call the nature center at (573) 526-5544.