Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,266 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Greg Razer Files Bill Establishing School Bus Safety Task Force

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, filed Senate Bill 609, creating the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety. The task force will study school bus transportation safety, including analyzing entrance and exit safety, the effectiveness of seatbelts and other related issues.

“It’s important to remember that the first seat many Missouri students take at the start of their school day is not in the classroom, but on the school bus,” Sen. Razer said. “If we expect students to arrive in the classroom ready to learn, we need to ensure they arrive there safely first. I believe this task force will provide the focus and expertise needed to improve school bus safety and better help all students get to school safely each and every day.”

Senator Razer’s proposed joint task force will consist of two state representatives, two senators, the Commissioner of Education, the Director of the Department of Transportation and the Director of the Department of Public Safety. The task force will meet at least three times a year to develop an annual report analyzing school bus transportation safety. The legislation requires the task force to submit their report to the governor and General Assembly by December 31st each year.

For more information on this legislation, please contact Senator Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.

You just read:

Sen. Greg Razer Files Bill Establishing School Bus Safety Task Force

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.