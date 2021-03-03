How You Can Protect Your Tech and the Environment at the Same Time
Gen Z & Millennials Prefer Environmentally Friendly Products
No one is likely to solve our environmental challenges overnight, but that shouldn’t stop us from trying.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generation Z and Millennials rank environmental issues and sustainability as top concerns. These generations also happen to be the most technology savvy and virtually connected, which means they’ve got a lot of tech to protect and organize and a desire to safeguard it in environmentally sound ways.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Mobile Edge’s environmentally-friendly line of Messenger Bags and Backpacks, including the roomy ECO Laptop Backpack, provides the perfect platform for Gen Z and Millennials to exercise their environmental ethic while also helping them protect valuable gear and data.
“Gen Z and Millennials have grown up with the fear of climate change. They wonder what it means for them as well as future generations,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, maker of protective laptop and gaming console cases, backpacks, and accessories. “With Mobile Edge’s eco-friendly messenger bags and backpacks, here’s one way that consumers can help protect their tech and the environment all at the same time.”
Made of 80% natural cotton canvas, a material that is both replenishable and renewable, the ECO Backpacks make a great addition to Mobile Edge’s Ecollection. As a line of environmentally-minded, protective laptop cases, these backpacks pack a lot of style, function, and innovative features into a minimal carbon footprint.
The ECO Backpacks come in both 17.3” and, Chromebook ready, 14.1” sizes and sport a modern, minimalistic style that incorporates all of the features tech-savvy consumers want. It includes a dedicated, padded computer compartment that fits most laptops and notebooks, a removable ID Holder with multiple anchor locations, and separate sections for files, folders, and accessories — plus lower environmental impact compared to traditional cases and backpacks.
“No one is likely to solve our environmental challenges overnight, but that shouldn’t stop us from trying,” says June. “If each of us were to make just one gesture, big or small, all of our actions would add up fast.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
