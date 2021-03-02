RE: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA) // 89 NB SHUT DOWN JUST NORTH OF EXIT 6

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

89 Northbound will be shut down just north of exit 6 so a Tractor Trailer unit can be removed from the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

