RE: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA) // 89 NB SHUT DOWN JUST NORTH OF EXIT 6
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
89 Northbound will be shut down just north of exit 6 so a Tractor Trailer unit can be removed from the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, March 1, 2021 7:03 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA)
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 North mm 49 just before exit 7 will be experiencing delays due to a traffic accident blocking one lane.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.