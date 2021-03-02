Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,273 in the last 365 days.

RE: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA) // 89 NB SHUT DOWN JUST NORTH OF EXIT 6

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

89 Northbound will be shut down just north of exit 6 so a Tractor Trailer unit can be removed from the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, March 1, 2021 7:03 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA)

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 North mm 49 just before exit 7 will be experiencing delays due to a traffic accident blocking one lane.  

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

RE: 89 NORTHBOUND MM 49 ( BERLIN AREA) // 89 NB SHUT DOWN JUST NORTH OF EXIT 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.