TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release – Highway Traffic Notification

US RT 2 in Marshfield near Star Pudding Hill RD

HAS BEEN CLOSED DUE TO A TREE DOWN WITH POWER LINES INVOLVED - GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER IS ON SCENE SO IT WILL HOPEFULLY BE RE-OPENED SHORTLY.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

