*UPDATE #1 RE: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD

ONE LANE OF TRAVEL HAS BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME DELAYS STILL EXPECTED AND DRIVE CAREFULLY

 

From: Field, Louise Sent: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 1:12 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 MARSHFIELD

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway Traffic Notification

 

US RT 2 in Marshfield near Star Pudding Hill RD

 

HAS BEEN CLOSED DUE TO A TREE DOWN WITH POWER LINES INVOLVED  - GREEN MOUNTAIN POWER IS ON SCENE SO IT WILL HOPEFULLY BE RE-OPENED SHORTLY.

 

Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov 

(802)878-7111

 

