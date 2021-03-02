Interstate 93 south closed in Waterford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Interstate 93 in Waterford
The southbound lane of Interstate 93 in Waterford (just south of St. Johnsbury) is closed due to a car fire. The fire department is on-scene now and is working to safely reopen the roadway as quickly as possible, but there’s no current estimate for when that will be.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks you