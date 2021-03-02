Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interstate 93 south closed in Waterford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Interstate 93 in Waterford

 

The southbound lane of Interstate 93 in Waterford (just south of St. Johnsbury) is closed due to a car fire.  The fire department is on-scene now and is working to safely reopen the roadway as quickly as possible, but there’s no current estimate for when that will be. 

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks you

 

