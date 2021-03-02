BlackFacts.com launches a podcast and our Inspiring Black Women video series for Women's History Month
In Celebration of Women’s History Month, BlackFacts.com has launched a daily podcast series and a special Video series on Inspiring women in Black History.
There’s a world of difference between truth and facts. Facts can obscure the truth.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 1st, 2021 - In recognition of Women’s History Month, BlackFacts.com, the Internet’s first and longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, has introduced a Video Series celebrating the Historical Contributions of WOMEN OF COLOR.
— Maya Angelou
Our women’s showcase will cover the lives of amazing Black Women. Many you know, but others that you may not have heard of - See our growing list of featured women below:
Marion Anderson, Maya Angelou, Mary McLeod Bethune, Gwendolyn Brooks, Clara Brown, Shirley Chisholm, Septima Poinsette Clark, Kathleen Cleaver, Alice Coachman, Bessie Coleman, Claudette Colvin, Angela Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Fannie Lou Hamer, Kamala Harris, Dr. Dorothy Height, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne, Zora Neal Hurston, Mahalia Jackson, Marsha P. Johnson, Barbara Jordan, Flo Kennedy, Audre Lorde, Hattie McDaniel, Toni Morrison, Diane Nash, Odetta, Rosa Parks, Condoleezza Rice, Wilma Rudolph, Mary Church Terrell, Sojourner Truth, Harriett Tubman, Cicely Tyson, Sarah Vaughn, Alice Walker, Ida B. Wells, Phillis Wheatley, Oprah Winfrey
You can enjoy this collection of videos about Inspiring Black Women here: https://blackfacts.com/women
In addition to this collection BlackFacts.com is proud to announce our BlackFacts Daily Historical Podcast! This Podcast allows our followers to LISTEN to a new Black Historical Milestone Daily. Our WOMEN OF COLOR showcase is offered as Bonus Episodes throughout Women’s History Month.
Subscribe and listen to our Podcasts here: https://blackfacts-daily-black-history.simplecast.com/
We invite you to explore and learn about these phenomenal women during Women’s History Month and to enjoy our daily podcast throughout the year!
As a special limited time offer we are offering our BlackFacts Diversity Widget to allow you to plug these videos into your website, for FREE during Women’s History Month.
Get your Free Diversity Widget focused on Black Women Here: https://blackfacts.com/widgets/women
We also offer other Black History Content that you can Plug into your website:
Get the Black Fact-Of-The-Day Widget™ Here: https://blackfacts.com/widgets
Due to the incredible response to our Black History Videos we decided to expand our Widget solution to not only have a Fact-Of-The-Day(™) offering but also to include videos.
Get the BlackFacts Minute™ Daily Video Widget Here: https://blackfacts.com/widgets/videos
Our library of videos is growing daily and we will continue to make them available to our visitors, members and subscribers.
BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by ‘US!’
If you believe in the importance of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” then support our efforts - become a part of the BLACKFACTS NATION.
Discover, Create and Share Black History by Joining us at: https://blackfacts.com/join
ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
Blackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that we own and control. It was developed with the tenets of ‘Inform, Engage & Inspire’ – these are our goals for the millions of visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that visit BlackFacts each month, and discover how great we really are.
Learn More About BlackFacts.com, our existing and upcoming features here: https://blackfacts.com/about
Become a member of BlackFacts.com and get your daily dose of black history: www.blackfacts.com/join
Follow Blackfacts.com on social media:
https://Facebook.com/blackfacts (FACEBOOK)
https://Twitter.com/blackfacts (TWITTER)
https://Instagram.com/blackfactsonline (INSTAGRAM)
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackfacts (LINKEDIN)
CONTACT:
Dale Dowdie
outreach@blackfacts.com
617-573-5113
Dale Dowdie
BlackFacts.com
ddowdie@blackfacts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BlackFacts.com INSPIRING BLACK WOMEN video series