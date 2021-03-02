CannabizTeam Opens New Offices in Newark
Leading cannabis staffing agency will service New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania markets from new location
We expect to see tens of thousands of cannabis jobs created by New Jersey and its neighbors in the tristate area, and predict this market will push for adult-use legalization across the East Coast.”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannabizTeam, the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, today announced the opening of its new offices in Newark, New Jersey. Newark is CannabizTeam’s tenth office location in the U.S., joining recently opened offices in Denver, previously established branches in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Miami, Orlando and Santa Rosa, and the company headquarters in San Diego.
— Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam
“CannabizTeam is growing to accommodate the explosive growth of the cannabis industry and leverage talent in top cannabis markets across the country,” said Liesl Bernard, Founder and CEO of CannabizTeam. “We expect to see tens of thousands of cannabis jobs created by New Jersey and its neighbors in the tristate area, and predict this developing market will further the case to legalize adult-use cannabis across the East Coast. We look forward to helping new and expanding cannabis companies alike connect with qualified talent that will up their competitive advantage and position them for success as the industry continues to evolve.”
With the addition of the Newark offices, CannabizTeam now holds 10 offices in eight states across the United States. Since its inception in 2016, CannabizTeam has matched thousands of top candidates from entry level to specialized C-suite leadership at the leading private and public cannabis companies in North America and Europe. Multi-state clients include TerrAscend, Justice Grown, Ascend Wellness Holdings, Jushi, LEEF Holdings, NewTropic and Benzinga.
“We engaged CannabizTeam Executive Search to help TerrAscend fill a CFO position and three other executive level roles in the U.S. and Canada over the last 12 months,” said Jason Ackerman, CEO of TerrAscend, a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California and operating as a licensed producer in Canada. “We have been highly satisfied with CannabizTeam’s search capabilities and customer service. They evaluated a large number of candidates from inside and related industries, and the quality and depth of the candidates presented was exceptional. We are very pleased with the candidates we chose to hire as they were not only technically qualified, but they are also a great fit for our company’s culture.”
Cannabis is officially America’s fastest-growing industry as the 2021 Leafly Jobs Report found that the U.S. cannabis industry now supports 321,000 full-time equivalent jobs, a 32% increase over the previous year. As cannabis legalization continues to spread and demand for qualified talent continues to increase, CannabizTeam plans to continue its expansion initiative to meet these needs.
To learn more about CannabizTeam, visit CannabizTeam.com.
About CannabizTeam
CannabizTeam is the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm providing services for the top cannabis, CBD and hemp businesses in the United States, Canada and Europe. Founded in 2016 by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam identifies and delivers superior talent that possesses the drive, skills and cultural fit unique to each client and company role. CannabizTeam now has offices in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Chicago, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Diego, and Santa Rosa, with plans to continue expanding. Through extensive global reach and unparalleled business relationships, CannabizTeam and its four staffing divisions (CT Executive Search, CannabizTeam Direct Hire, CannabizTemp and CT Board Placement) place over 1,000 candidates a year for clients. Sign up for the CannabizTeam newsletter to receive weekly updates on the top candidates in cannabis: www.cannabizteam.com.
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn