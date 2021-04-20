Fulton County Schools Move from Google to Office 365 with Forsyte I.T. Solutions
One of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia moves from Google to Office 365 for better services and secure collaboration across the district.
The migration itself went a lot easier than was expected. Coordination was something we expected to be a challenge on our part, but the technical piece was quick and efficient”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its latest technology move with Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions, Fulton County Schools has successfully migrated 32,000 individual user accounts composed of 29 TB of data from Google Workspace for Education to Office 365 in an effort to increase security and collaboration capabilities across its district.
— Anthony Marrero, Fulton County Schools IT Specialist
Fulton County is a known leader in educational digital transformation and has focused on optimizing its services and solutions for faculty, students, and staff for years. When the effects of the 2020 global pandemic caused school closings in a move to distance learning, Fulton was prepared with both intermediate and long-term plans for support. At the time, Fulton worked some in Google Workspace and Chromebooks and some in Office 365. In an effort to leverage their investment in Microsoft technology and enhance collaboration by eliminating overlapping third-party solutions, the long-term plan named Office 365 as the optimal platform for all users and it was only a matter of time before the project plans could move forward with Forsyte. Fulton leveraged Forsyte's professional services to help migrate the existing structured and unstructured data from Google Workspace to Office 365: OneDrive and Teams.
Read more about Fulton's journey from Google to Office 365 and take the guesswork out of substantial migrations such as these with Forsyte I.T. Solutions.
