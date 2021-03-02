Aylesbury Press Publishes New Book on Medical Cannabis by John V. Thomas, MD

BEVERLY FARMS, MA, US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aylesbury Press announces the publication of Cannabis as Medicine: Its History and Science by John V. Thomas, MD. The book will be published worldwide March 1, 2021 in the English language. (Paperback; 285 pages; $49.00; ISBN 978-1-883595-91-3; eBook ISBN 978-1-883595-92-0)

About the Book:

Cannabis as Medicine: It History and Science presents the historical uses of the plant as medicine and the modern, peer-reviewed scientific evidence that validates its medicinal properties. A detailed review of the scientific underpinnings documents the concept that cannabis is a safe and potentially useful medicine. More than 1000 references provide the peer-reviewed evidence that supports the medicinal potential of cannabis.

Cannabis as Medicine is an indispensable resource for physicians, nurses, scientists, and others who are involved with recommending medical cannabis to their patients. Clinical researchers will find it valuable in the quest for new treatments for disorders including cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, PTSD, and MRSA infections among others.

“An outstanding book by Dr. Thomas... very well-written in a style that is easy to follow. The author makes the important point that clinical trials have lagged behind pre-clinical research. He sharply analyzes the reasons for this disparity — political and bureaucratic in many countries, particularly the U.S.” — Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D. Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

“An impressive historical record of the use of cannabis as medicine and the latest science behind its modern medical use.” Keith Stroup, Esq., Legal Counsel, NORML

About the Author:

Dr. John V. Thomas, a Harvard Medical School clinical faculty member for thirty years, is the author or co-author of 43 original scientific papers, 22 book chapters, and co-editor of two textbooks – Glaucoma Surgery and Photocoagulation in Glaucoma and Anterior Segment Disease.

About the Publisher:

Aylesbury Press is an imprint of OEM Health Information, Inc. Aylesbury Press was created to publish new titles on health-related topics in both print and eBook formats. Aylesbury Press is located at 8 West Street, Beverly Farms, MA 01915. Visit our website at www.aylesburypress.com

