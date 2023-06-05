IBM’s Corporate Health and Safety Team Details Its Covid-19 Response In New Book From OEM Press

Are you responsible for the health and safety of employees? How well are you prepared for the next pandemic or disaster? Specializing in Occupational and Environmental Medicine publications for 36 years!

IBM’s Corporate Health and Safety Team Details Its Covid-19 Response

The goal of this text is to share the experience and learning that we had at IBM...” — Lydia Boyd Campbell, MD, MPH, FACOEM

OEM Press announces the publication of The IBM Covid-19 Compendium: A Practical Approach to Effective Pandemic and Crisis Management edited by Lydia Boyd Campbell, MD, MPH, FACOEM and Vanessa Burrowes, PhD, MSPH. The book is published worldwide on June 5, 2023 in the English language. (Paperback; 504 pages; $125.00; ISBN 978-1-883595-98-2; eBook ISBN 978-1-883595-99-9)

About the Book:

In The IBM Covid-19 Compendium, IBM’s Global Medical Team shares their experience and lessons learned from a large multi-national company in protecting and preserving the health, safety, and well-being of employees around the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Compendium also acts as a resource for small- and medium-sized companies who need a quick reference guide of policies and practices to help them prepare for the next pandemic or disaster.

Features include—

• Technical safety guidance and considerations around designing workplace policies, administrative controls, and protecting the individual employee

• Chapters on COVID-19 surges, outbreak support and response, vaccination campaign efforts, as well as reflections and lessons learned

The IBM Covid-19 Compendium is an indispensable resource for physicians, nurses, managers, certified safety professionals, industrial hygienists, benefits and wellness professionals, and others who are responsible for the health and safety of workers at a large multi-national organization or part of a team at a small- or medium-sized company. The IBM Covid-19 Compendium provides a truly global, hands-on perspective of how the pandemic unfolded across the world. IBM’s experience can provide a template for any business, large or small, to quickly and flexibly manage the next large-scale global emergency, natural tragedy, or man-made disaster.

Regardless of the size of an organization or availability of a dedicated health and safety team, The IBM Covid-19 Compendium will empower the reader to have the tools and knowledge to help address a future pandemic or disaster, whether it’s local, regional, or global.

About the Authors:

Lydia Boyd Campbell, MD, MPH, FACOEM is Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for IBM’s global Corporate Health and Safety Organization. Dr. Campbell is responsible for the development and implementation of IBM’s global strategic imperatives in workplace health and safety and well-being.

Vanessa J. Burrowes, PhD, MSPH is the Corporate Health Program Researcher, Global Health Epidemiologist, and Research Scientist for IBM’s Corporate Health and Safety (CH&S) Organization.

IBM’s Corporate Health and Safety Team is comprised of occupational health and safety practitioners from around the world. Forty-seven contributors across 18 countries document the diversity of their on-the-ground experiences throughout the pandemic.

