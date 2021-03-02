New York Residents Upset About COVID Vaccine Communication

Local communities overwhelmed by phone calls surrounding COVID-19 vaccine availability

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiRAD Technologies, Inc., a NYS-certified Women-owned business, is stepping in to help local communities overwhelmed by phone calls surrounding COVID-19 vaccine availability. DiRAD Technologies has partnered with one upstate New York county to field phone calls at its Clifton Park-based call center to address its residents' inquiries. DiRAD has also partnered with multi-location urgent care facilities in an effort to alleviate their overflow calls, as well.

Residents of New York and surrounding states have expressed their frustration with the lack of communication despite the creation of mass vaccination sites across the state, county, and private channels, leading to limited scheduling opportunities. Between the eligibility process, scheduling, and general questions, many public health organizations are overwhelmed by phone calls, emails, and other messages.

We’ve observed much of what area residents have experienced in recent weeks, some of whom traveled to Utica, Binghamton, and Rochester to receive vaccinations. When residents reach out for answers, it’s important to have informed staff answering those calls.” - Maria Massa, COO of DiRAD Technologies

Outsourcing these types of overflow calls, like inquiries regarding COVID testing and vaccination, makes a lot of sense. With a fully staffed, professional inbound and outbound call center like DiRAD’s, infrastructure and staffing expenses are minimized for the facility, while offering 24/7 customer service to callers at a fraction of the price.

DiRAD has been a trusted government vendor for more than 36 years and its staff is highly skilled in HIPAA compliance. For more information, call 518-438-6000 ext 139.

DiRAD Technologies, Inc. | www.dirad.com