Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 202 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,008 in the last 365 days.

The COVID Vaccine is Causing Major Call Overflows

Public health organizations are currently overloaded with inquiries regarding the vaccine's availability, and scheduling issues. We can help.

CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public health industry is currently overloaded with inquiries regarding the vaccine, its availability, and scheduling for the 3-Part injection series. DiRAD Technologies Inc. is a WBE using its 30+ years in the industry to help public health agencies, medical groups, and any other organization offering the vaccine, to manage the overflow of phone calls.

DiRAD's Outsourced Call Center Benefits:
✔ Eliminate infrastructure & staffing expenses
✔ 24/7 customer service at a fraction of the price
✔ Easily handle overflow call volume
✔ Increase business continuity

As well as...
✓ Fully staffed inbound and outbound center
✓ Live and automated communications via phone, SMS, email, webchat, & social media
✓ Specially-trained agents for health agencies, medical groups, and many other facilities offering the vaccine

Plus...
Virtual Assistant & Chatbot Technology that leverages AI
✓ Custom designed Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services
✓ Fulfillment Services & Data Entry

DiRAD’s outsourced call center can help to decrease call volume, increase customer satisfaction, and save time & money.
Contact them to ask about their incredible rates and other benefits.

Lindsey Brundege
DiRAD Technologies Inc.
+1 5184386000 ext 139
lindsey.brundege@dirad.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The COVID Vaccine is Causing Major Call Overflows

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.