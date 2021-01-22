The COVID Vaccine is Causing Major Call Overflows
Public health organizations are currently overloaded with inquiries regarding the vaccine's availability, and scheduling issues. We can help.
CLIFTON PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public health industry is currently overloaded with inquiries regarding the vaccine, its availability, and scheduling for the 3-Part injection series. DiRAD Technologies Inc. is a WBE using its 30+ years in the industry to help public health agencies, medical groups, and any other organization offering the vaccine, to manage the overflow of phone calls.
DiRAD's Outsourced Call Center Benefits:
✔ Eliminate infrastructure & staffing expenses
✔ 24/7 customer service at a fraction of the price
✔ Easily handle overflow call volume
✔ Increase business continuity
As well as...
✓ Fully staffed inbound and outbound center
✓ Live and automated communications via phone, SMS, email, webchat, & social media
✓ Specially-trained agents for health agencies, medical groups, and many other facilities offering the vaccine
Plus...
✓ Virtual Assistant & Chatbot Technology that leverages AI
✓ Custom designed Interactive Voice Response (IVR) services
✓ Fulfillment Services & Data Entry
DiRAD’s outsourced call center can help to decrease call volume, increase customer satisfaction, and save time & money.
Contact them to ask about their incredible rates and other benefits.
Lindsey Brundege
DiRAD Technologies Inc.
+1 5184386000 ext 139
lindsey.brundege@dirad.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn