Comedian Lori Hamilton introduces her production company, Earl & Grace Productions
Offering guidance and services from concept to development
Earl and Grace spent their lives growing things and helping others, not expecting any great praise for the effort. My production company honors all the everyday heroes who do the same...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton is a comedian, an entrepreneur, and an artist who loves to help other artists. Earl & Grace Productions offers entertainment and educational services, providing advice and information for music, video, and film concept and script development. Her company will also offer production services for television programs, live theater, and performance events. Scriptwriting and the creation of visual effects will also be available. Earl & Grace Productions will build upon Lori’s extensive experience in both business and creation. She will share her knowledge of production and development, writing, and multimedia entertainment to help others make their creative dreams a reality.
— Lori Hamilton
Lori recently released her new logo for the company which was inspired by the kindness and generosity of the couple who adopted her father and raised him.
Earl and Grace Kent were farmers in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Earl was a war veteran who served in the military along with his brother. Earl was wounded after helping the allies win the Battle of the Bulge. While still recovering from his injuries, Earl and his wife adopted Hamilton’s father, Dr. Kenneth Ender, as a 13-year-old from foster care. Ken went on to put himself through pharmacy school and then medical school. After medical school, he opened a medical practice and hospital in an underserved community that had never had one.
In the early 1800s, attorneys for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) took on a case and more accountability of foster parents began. In the early 1900s, social agencies began to pay and supervise foster parents. Many children during WWII were left to foster care and adoption, as was Hamilton’s father, whose own father died before he was born.
Hamilton says, “Earl and Grace spent their lives growing things and helping others, not expecting any great praise for the effort. My production company honors all the everyday heroes who do the same and brings their stories to light.” Hamilton is proud to carry on Earl & Grace Kent’s legacy through the creativity of her production company for her own works and the works of others.
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films and created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work visit TheLoriHamilton.com.
