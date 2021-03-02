McCarter Examines Brands That Get It Right With Moms At M2Moms® - The Constant Conference
Identifies six key marketing to moms strategies
It’s certainly not all doom and gloom. There are some wonderful examples of brands that are highly successful at engaging mothers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest addition to her continuing series on M2Moms®, Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums, identifies key strategies that successful brands use in marketing to moms.
— Katrina McCarter, Founder/CEO of Marketing to Mums
McCarter explains, “Mothers gravitate towards brands that show they understand what moms need and what they have to deal with every day, and how tough it is to be a mother. Many of these brands leverage these six key strategies:
1. Being different.
2. Understanding diversity and the modern family.
3. Telling stories.
4. Showing empathy.
5. Communicating in a fun and playful way.
6. Providing surprise and delight.”
M2Moms®-The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build better business with today’s moms and families. McCarter, an internationally recognized marketing to moms expert, is a regular contributor to M2Moms®. She supplemented her most recent article “It’s Certainly Not All Doom and Gloom! What have some brands been doing right?”, with a podcast featuring an even deeper dive on the same topic.
” Katrina always leads the way in marketing, strategy and research of moms everywhere,” according to Nan McCann, Founding Producer of M2Moms®. “She is one of the most popular contributors on M2Moms® and she is always one of the most highly rated presenters at M2Moms® in-person events.”
Additional current M2Moms® articles include: “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brand That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends” “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
