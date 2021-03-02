Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Iowa DNR to begin annual spring burning

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be conducting prescribed burns this spring on wildlife management areas managed by the Iowa DNR’s Clear Lake Wildlife Unit in Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright counties.

Areas scheduled for prescribed burns are Union Hills, Bailey Creek, Beaver Dam, Teal Basins and Sandpiper in Cerro Gordo County; Crystal Hills, Lake Edwards and Gladfelter Marsh in Hancock County; Pilot Knob, Good Neighbors Marsh, Myre Slough, Rice Lake, Buffalo Center Wetlands, Hogsback Marsh and Harmon Lake in Winnebago County; Hanlontown Slough, Elk Creek and Rice Lake, in Worth County; Elm Lake, Big Wall Lake and Lower Morse Lake in Wright County.

Prescribed burns are used to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities and reduce wildfire potential and vary in size from a few acres to several hundred acres. Burn units are typically on a 4-5 year rotation.

Prescribed burns typically begin mid to late morning and are completed by late afternoon or early evening between mid-March and mid-May. Burns will be conducted on a day that meets the objectives and weather conditions defined in the burn plan. Any prescribed burns that are not able to be completed this spring will be considered for the burn schedule next fall.

