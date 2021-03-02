BlackFacts.com offers FREE Black History Content for your website.
BlackFacts.com is offering our Black History Facts and Black History Video plugins for free during Black History Month.
Liberate the minds of men and ultimately you will liberate the bodies of men”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, Feb 25th, 2021 – BlackFacts.com, the Internet’s first and longest running data-driven website on the historical and cultural contributions of people of color, is now offering Daily Black History Facts OR Daily Black History Videos that can be plugged into any website - Totally FREE during Black History Month.
— Marcus Garvey
Get the Black Fact-Of-The-Day Widget™ Here: https://blackfacts.com/widgets
Get the BlackFacts Minute™ Daily Video Widget Here: https://blackfacts.com/widgets/videos
In 2021 BlackFacts.com introduced a series of Black History videos to help make black history more consumable to our audience. These videos feature a 1-minute video each day that focuses on a person, event or milestone of Black History that occurred on that day. We have also enhanced our video library with a longer (3+Minutes) video series that covers the life and legacy of our Black History Heroes and also a special series on Significant Women in Black History.
You can see the full range of Videos we have released to-date here: https://blackfacts.com/videos
Due to the incredible response to our Black History Videos we decided to expand our Widget solution to not only have a Fact-Of-The-Day(™) offering but also to include videos.
This special offering is available for FREE for a LIMITED TIME ONLY (anyone that signs up now will be continue to receive the FREE version even after the offer expires) and takes only moments to plug into ANY Website.
Our library of videos is growing daily and we will continue to make them available to our visitors, members and subscribers.
BlackFacts.com has a mission of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” - using technology created, coded, controlled and owned 100% by ‘US!’
If you believe in the importance of “Putting the Black Community in Control of our Stories” then support our efforts - become a part of the BLACKFACTS NATION.
Discover, Create and Share Black History by Joining us at: https://blackfacts.com/join
ABOUT BLACKFACTS.COM
Blackfacts.com was founded by Ken Granderson (MIT, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity) and Dale Dowdie (Boston University, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity) in 1997 as a way to showcase that people of color could take advantage of the technology revolution and build something that we own and control. It was developed with the tenets of ‘Inform, Engage & Inspire’ – these are our goals for the millions of visitors, contributors, sponsors and historians that visit Blackfacts each month, and discover how great we really are.
Go to: https://blackfacts.com/about to see more about BlackFacts Current and Upcoming Features.
Become a member of BlackFacts.com and get your daily dose of black history: www.blackfacts.com/join
Follow Blackfacts.com on social media:
https://Facebook.com/blackfacts (FACEBOOK)
https://Twitter.com/blackfacts (TWITTER)
https://Instagram.com/blackfactsonline (INSTAGRAM)
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackfacts (LINKEDIN)
CONTACT:
Dale Dowdie
outreach@blackfacts.com
617-573-5113
Dale Dowdie
BlackFacts.com
+1 7818586852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What is BlackFacts.com - Explore and Learn our stories