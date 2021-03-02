Affordable Braces in Allentown Helping Teens & Adults Smile with Confidence

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Allentown

Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is located only a short drive from Emmaus, Whitehall, and Center Valley.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeter Orthodontics in Allentown is offering braces and Invisalign for only $3,995. This all-inclusive price covers the cost of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs. Emergency visits are also included.

“No matter how long patients need to wear braces, no matter how many visits they require, they’ll never pay more,” explains Dr. John Pardini of Exeter Orthodontics.

Braces usually have to be worn for one to two years. Patients will visit Dr. Pardini and his team regularly for check-ups, adjustments, and repairs.

“We’ll be with them every step of the way, from their first x-ray to their final retainer,” adds Dr. Pardini.

Invisalign in Allentown is also available. Invisalign is increasingly popular, especially among adult patients. The clear, removable aligners are more comfortable and more convenient than their metal counterparts but must be worn for at least 20 to 22 hours per day to be successful.

During a free consultation, the Allentown orthodontist will walk patients through both treatments and help them find the option best for their smile.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Allentown, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted. Offices are also located in nearby Easton, Reading, Exton, Springfield, and Harrisburg.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

