03/01/21-DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT WILL NOW BE OPEN SIX DAYS A WEEK

(Honolulu) – Beginning on Monday, March 8th, Diamond Head State Monument (DHSM) will now be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and closed only on Wednesdays. The hours of operation will remain the same, 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (last hike). Gates will be closed at 6 p.m.

In accordance with recent rule changes, Hawaiʻi residents can park and enter DHSM for free. Recent established fees are in effect for non-residents and commercial vehicles.

# # #

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)