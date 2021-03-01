Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons and rules booklet available online now

Idaho's 2021-22 moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons and rules booklet is now available online, and should be hitting the shelves at regional offices and license vendors in mid to late-March.

The booklet can be viewed online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/rules/moose-sheep-goat.

In recent years, bighorn sheep and mountain goat populations and tag numbers have remained relatively stable with changes in tag numbers and hunt areas reflecting routine fluctuations in populations, and that is once again the case for the 2021-22 seasons. However, a substantial change that hunters will notice is that nearly all antlerless moose hunting opportunities have been cut for the 2021-22 seasons, which is a reflection of declining moose population's in many parts of the state.

Hunting for these species is by controlled hunt only. The first controlled hunt application is from April 1 through midnight (MDT) April 30. Any tags remaining after the first drawing will be offered in a second drawing, with the second application period running from June 15 through June 25.

For moose, hunters are reminded that in addition to the controlled hunts, there are four moose tags available through Fish and Game's Super Hunt program, which you can learn about at idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt, or on Page 28 of the 2021-22 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet. The deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.