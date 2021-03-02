Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, March 2, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 440     STATEWIDE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE ACT     (SHENDO)

SB 256     FIRE PROTECTION FUND     (BURT)

SB 193     RURAL EQUITY OMBUDSMAN     (HEMPHILL)

SB 148     DIVERSITY COMMISSION     (STEWART)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov. Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. 

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 51     ENVIRONMENTAL DATABASE ACT     (CHASEY/STEWART)

HB 89     HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION     (CHATFIELD)

HB 92     SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND     (GALLEGOS)

HB 103     UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES     (ANDERSON)

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 41     ESTABLISH CERTAIN LAND GRANTS-MERCEDES     (GARCÍA, MP)

*HB 245     UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING     (LOUIS)

HB 260     PARK PASSES FOR VETS & GOLD STAR FAMILIES     (HERNANDEZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 406     LIMIT PUBLIC SCHOOL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS     (STEWART)

SB 401     CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED     (PADILLA)

SB 289     SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT.     (LOPEZ)

SB 319     SCHOOL USE OF RESTRAINT     (LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION

     Governor Patrick Aguino

     1st Lt. Governor Michael Cata

     Benny Lujan, Public Works Division Director

     Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo

     Waste Water Treatment Plant

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

BYRNES, GREG     REAPPOINTMENT     (WIRTH)

           New Mexico Bioscience Authority

ALLEN, CATHERINE     APPOINTMENT     (WIRTH)

                  State Investment Council

SB 409   TRANSFER PIPELINE SAFETY FROM PRC TO OCD     (NEVILLE)

SB 354     VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION     (LOPEZ)

SM 7     CLOSURE OF PRIVATE PRISONS     (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 299     MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE     (MOORES)

SB 89     AMEND PERSONAL INCOME TAX BRACKETS     (TALLMAN)

SB 243     REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS     (HICKEY)

SB 280     PASEO DEL NORTE STB’S     (POPE/GARRATT)

SB 283     PROPERTY TAX “RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY”     (WOODS)

SB 292     SMALL BUSINESS INCUBATORS     (LOPEZ)

SB 293     REFUND & WAIVER OF CERTAIN BUSINESS LICENSES     (CANDELARIA)

SB 321     COUNTY COURTHOUSE BONDING ACT     (GRIGGS)

SB 360     UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND     (PADILLA)

SB 413     REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT     (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

