Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, March 2, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

C/SB 440 STATEWIDE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FINANCE ACT (SHENDO)

SB 256 FIRE PROTECTION FUND (BURT)

SB 193 RURAL EQUITY OMBUDSMAN (HEMPHILL)

SB 148 DIVERSITY COMMISSION (STEWART)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily the order listed above.

For public participation email SFC@nmlegis.gov . Sponsors and Experts have 15 minutes to present the bill followed by 10 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents. Send written comments to Sen.Fin.Comm@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and a limit of 300 words or less. All Committee Members have access to written comments. The deadline is 12 hours prior to meeting time. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 51 ENVIRONMENTAL DATABASE ACT (CHASEY/STEWART)

HB 89 HEALTHY SOIL TAX REFUND CONTRIBUTION OPTION (CHATFIELD)

HB 92 SAFE DRINKING WATER TESTING FUND (GALLEGOS)

HB 103 UTILITY OPERATOR CERTIFICATION ACT CHANGES (ANDERSON)

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

HB 41 ESTABLISH CERTAIN LAND GRANTS-MERCEDES (GARCÍA, MP)

*HB 245 UTILITY DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HARDENING (LOUIS)

HB 260 PARK PASSES FOR VETS & GOLD STAR FAMILIES (HERNANDEZ)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For spoken public comment register at https://forms.gle/5pgx2bgxGyHEDeCS8 by Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. Submit written comment any time by emailing SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 406 LIMIT PUBLIC SCHOOL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS (STEWART)

SB 401 CAREER TECHNICAL EDUCATION UNDER PED (PADILLA)

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 319 SCHOOL USE OF RESTRAINT (LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

PRESENTATION

Governor Patrick Aguino

1st Lt. Governor Michael Cata

Benny Lujan, Public Works Division Director

Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo

Waste Water Treatment Plant

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

BYRNES, GREG REAPPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

New Mexico Bioscience Authority

ALLEN, CATHERINE APPOINTMENT (WIRTH)

State Investment Council

SB 409 TRANSFER PIPELINE SAFETY FROM PRC TO OCD (NEVILLE)

SB 354 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION (LOPEZ)

SM 7 CLOSURE OF PRIVATE PRISONS (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. or 15 minutes after floor session – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

SB 89 AMEND PERSONAL INCOME TAX BRACKETS (TALLMAN)

SB 243 REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS (HICKEY)

SB 280 PASEO DEL NORTE STB’S (POPE/GARRATT)

SB 283 PROPERTY TAX “RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY” (WOODS)

SB 292 SMALL BUSINESS INCUBATORS (LOPEZ)

SB 293 REFUND & WAIVER OF CERTAIN BUSINESS LICENSES (CANDELARIA)

SB 321 COUNTY COURTHOUSE BONDING ACT (GRIGGS)

SB 360 UTILITY EASEMENTS FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA)

SB 413 REGIONAL BROADBAND FRANCHISE ACT (MUÑOZ)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

