Senate Floor Calendar: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 11TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:00 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 187 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

(2) SENATE BILL 129/aa AMENDING WORK AND SAVE ACT/STBTC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (TALLMAN)

(3) SENATE BILL 140/a CHILD SUPPORT CHANGES/SJC AMENDED (KERNAN)

(4) SENATE BILL 99/a TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION AUDITS/SHPAC AMENDED (O’NEILL)

(5) SENATE BILL 200/a TELEDENTISTRY DEFINITION/SHPAC AMENDED (ORTIZ y PINO)

(6) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

(7) SENATE BILL 204 RURAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACT (PADILLA)

(8) SENATE BILL 121/ec STATE TRANSPORTATION BONDS FOR PROJECTS (GONZALES)

(9) SENATE BILL 106 SURETY BOND FOR DRIVER EDUCATION SCHOOL (SOULES)

(10) SENATE BILL 223 CIGARETTE TAX DISTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA)

(11) SENATE BILL 41/aa SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES/SEC AMENDED/SFC AMENDED (STEWART)

(12) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG/ARMSTRONG, D.)

(13) SENATE BILL 112/a SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE/SFC AMENDED (STEWART)

(14) SENATE BILL 29 COST OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS (SOULES)

(15) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUB FOR SENATE BILL 84 COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT (STEFANICS/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

(16) SENATE BILL 111/a HIRE OF NM LICENSED SURVEYOR AND ATTORNEY/SFC AMENDED (LOPEZ)

(17) SENATE BILL 272/a MILITARY FAMILY EARLY SCHOOL ENROLLMENT/SEC AMENDED (POPE)

(18) SENATE BILL 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

(19) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH)

(20) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

