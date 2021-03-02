SUNATION HAS BEEN NAMED THE BEST SOLAR BUSINESS ON LONG ISLAND FOR THE TWELFTH YEAR IN A ROW.

The Ronkonkoma-based solar company has been awarded four accreditations in the “Best of Long Island” award program.

RONKONKOMA, NY , US, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUNation does it again! After months of voting, SUNation has officially been named “Best Solar Business on Long Island” for the twelfth year in a row! Alongside that title, SUNation has also been named “Best Alternative Energy Company,” “Best Green Business,” and “Best Environmental Organization.” Since the founding of SUNation in 2003, we have continued to lead by example within the Long Island solar industry.

The “Best of Long Island” business award program, sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, is a resident-voted award program. Residents from all over the island are encouraged to go out and vote for the best businesses on Long Island. Throughout the year, there is an eight-month nomination period. During this period, residents of Long Island request the business they believe deserves an award. After this period is over, businesses with the most amount of nominations are moved on to the voting period during October 1st and December 15th. Early in the new year, the businesses that have the most votes are awarded with their “Best of Long Island” accreditations.

Receiving a “Best of Long Island” award has become something that the community leans on for recommendations. These awards help build credibility, trust, and praise within the community. Alongside the awards, SUNation prides itself on our customer experience and satisfaction. Not only does SUNation spend the time to make sure every step of the way is perfectly fitted to the customer’s needs, but we also treat our customers like family. In doing this, customers are willing to refer friends, family, or even strangers to use SUNation when they are looking to get a solar system installed. A substantial part of SUNation’s business is based off of customer referrals so having the title “Best of Long Island” in multiple categories is something that makes a great impact.

SUNation is not just always there for the customer, we are also always there for the community that surrounds us. Through our non-profit, SUNation Cares, we are able to give the gift of free electricity for life to veterans and families that are in need. By aligning the goals of organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Family Service League, United Way, Long Island Cares, and many more, we are able to make a difference in the lives of many. We attribute a large portion of our “Best of Long Island” awards to the actions and philanthropic events that we are involved in.



About SUNation Solar Systems

SUNation Solar Systems is the local solar expert that is trusted by over 6,000 Long Islanders when it comes to professionally installing the most durable solar systems. We pride ourselves on our levels of professionalism, customer experience, and customer satisfaction. We are your neighbors; we live here, we work here, and we give back to our communities. Our non-profit organization, SUNation Cares, provides the donation of free electricity to Long Island families in need. We strive to make Long Island a better place to live for generations to come through clean and efficient solar energy. SUNation has been named “Best Solar Business on Long Island” for twelfth years in a row, “Best Alternative Energy Company on Long Island” for ten years in a row, “Best Green Business on Long Island” for nine years in a row, and “Best Environmental Organization for three years in a row. We also pride ourselves on obtaining an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.