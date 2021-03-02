Tune in to tune out with Lytte HarmoniQ

Lytte HarmoniQ earbuds Lytte HarmoniQ in the charging case A man using Lytte HarmoniQ

Alone time is underrated & shouldn’t be taken for granted. Studies have shown that a regular time of solitude is beneficial for overall wellness.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether they are an introvert or extrovert, personal time should be on top of your self-nurturing activities. This essential moment allows an individual to be themselves, meaning one can place their interests first without having to feel self-conscious. People are able to stimulate their creativity as there isn't the need to conform to what their peers approve or disapprove of. If you’re thinking about getting your “me time” routine started, we may have just found the perfect companion for you.



FROM YOUR EAR TO YOUR SOUL

HarmoniQ Lab’s new HiFi Wireless earbuds Lytte HarmoniQ, (read /lit/), are seriously smart tech. They are 3D printed and have been created seamlessly as a one-piece body. A triumph of ergonomic acoustics is achieved by designing them based on thousands of human ear shapes. Its intricate internal micro-shapes enhance the natural travel path of sound waves, nullifying distortion to create richer, more authentic playback. Lytte HarmoniQ provides top-tier audio technology while keeping things simple in terms of user experience.

SHOW YOURSELF SOME LOVE

Research by OnePoll shows that making time for yourself on a regular basis is the key to healthy relationships and the average American only gets about 43 minutes of “me time” in a day. Garett Coan of Creative Counselling recommends that you spend 30% of your waking time alone. This moment of solitude allows you to honor your true self, which gives you the perfect amount of time to miss the company of others. This results in a more intense feeling of gratitude for your relationships. So there is no need to feel guilty about squeezing in some “me time” as it will directly benefit the quality of your relationships as well.

If you need some ideas on what self-nurturing activities to do to ease into this meaningful ritual, here are some popular suggestions:

Heading out for a hike at your nearest park

Volunteering for a non-profit organization

Treating yourself to your favorite dish

Going for a joy ride

Stargazing at midnight

Experimenting in the kitchen

Trying a new online fitness class

You can also turn it up a notch by incorporating your favorite tunes during “me time”. This does not only lift up your spirits, but it also has a ton of physiological benefits. Listening to music is said to keep your heart healthy as research shows this allows blood to flow easier. If you’re doing something physical, music will help you increase endurance and boost physical performance. Studies have also shown that the therapeutic effects of music can inspire moments of creativity & improve your productivity in the long run. Lytte HarmoniQ could be your trusted companion to elevate the audio experience during your mindful private moments. Tune in to your favorite beats, and tune out to the serendipity of the present moment.

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS

These earbuds delight with immersive sound boasting intricate treble with extraordinarily defined clarity, rich warm vocals, and deep rich bass. The embedded technology unifies this with uniquely designed spatial elements giving a distinctive tonal balance. With Lytte HarmoniQ earbuds you feel the music beyond sound.

HarmoniQ Labs is all about attention to detail, from the creation of its design to being detailed and finished by hand. It's evident that this device is built with the intention of reviving mindful listening.

The best presents are the ones that end up being daily essentials. Lytte HarmoniQ is built for demanding lifestyles and is water and dust-resistant. This device is the perfect blend of classy and functional, something your significant other would love to keep.

Feature Highlights

35 hours of listening time

Intelligent and simple touch control system

HarmoniQ Labs ™ 3D printing Omni-Acoustic-Design (OAD)

3D printed acoustic shape eliminating sound distortion and provides excellent organic noise isolation (up to -35dB noise attenuation)

Active call noise cancellation achieved by Qualcomm cVc (clear voice capture) audio technology. Please note that this is not an ANC feature

Durable materials for rigidity and controlled sound resonance

Ergonomic design for a comfortable daily use

Embedded microphone and voice assistance functions

IPX4 water-resistant, seamless one-piece body

Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Stereo Technology and aptX™ audio technology creates consistently high-quality audio streaming over Bluetooth with robust connectivity and easier paring experience

Made of skin-friendly resin, environmentally friendly



Join the Referral Program Without Limits

Share Lytte HarmoniQ with as many people as you’d like - friends, family, acquaintances - on any platform, and earn 10% cashback on every successful referral. Click this Kickbooster link or below to sign up and start spreading the word.

https://harmoniq-labs.kickbooster.me/boost



About HarmoniQ Labs

HarmoniQ Labs was established in 2019 and aims to lead the future of wearable Hi-Fi sound equipment through art and science. It aspires to deliver the benefits of truly wireless products without compromising the sound quality. The expert team of the company developed a sophisticated metrics system to measure the holistic experience of TWS Hi-Fi earphones. This system looks at 7 dimensions (36 key metrics points) including “Sound Balancing & Timbre”, “Sound Resolution”, “Sound Staging & Imaging”, “Connectivity”, “Build”, “Comfort” and “Controls” and uses this framework to define every design detail and drive product decision making.

Available at: https://harmoniq-labs.com/ for $149 and free shipping.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, lucie@rainfactory.com

