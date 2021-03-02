EDRM Announces Ankura as Newest Partner

Setting the global standards for e-discovery Ankura

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce Ankura Consulting Group LLC, a global business advisory and expert services firm, as its newest partner.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available to partners such as Ankura is the development and promotion of thought leadership and best practices in e-discovery, the distribution of unique content and the engagement of a global community comprised of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals contributing to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

“My clients have benefited from the research Ankura and my Sidley team have done to ground our legal intuition in transparent analytics,” said Robert Keeling, partner and co-chair of the eDiscovery Group at Sidley and EDRM’s chair of the global advisory council. “The research not only grounds the legal intuition but also debunked some popular e-discovery myths.”

“Ankura is keenly focused on bringing advanced analytics transparency to the legal community,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “Our EDRM community is excited to partner with them and to learn more about their innovative research applied to today’s legal data challenges.”

This partnership provides Ankura access to the global EDRM community, comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers in 113 countries across six continents.

“We are excited to collaborate with the EDRM to help further bridge the gap between the legal community and academic research that studies the effectiveness of deploying advanced analytics on data in legal matters,” said Nathaniel Huber-Fliflet, senior managing director at Ankura Consulting Group. “We are looking forward to participating in an open and thoughtful dialogue about legal technology and helping drive analytics best practices in the industry.”

For those interested in an emerging technology-assisted review issue – the belief that machines are “just as good as” lawyers and that the machines’ results are superior to that of lawyers – Ankura and co-authors at AT&T Services, Inc. and Sidley Austin LLP will present their new research showing that predictive coding is not simply “better than” humans. Please save the date for April 14 at 1 p.m. EDT.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global advisory and expert services firm that designs, develops and executes tailored solutions for its clients. With particular focus on risk management, global compliance, disputes and investigation, Ankura delivers unique insights and experience across a wide range of economic, governance and regulatory challenges. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

