SessionCam Partners with SportScheck To Bolster Their Consumers’ Mobile and Web Experiences
SportScheck will harness SessionCam’s pioneering consumer experience solutions to reduce technological disruptions and service more customers internationallyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SessionCam, a Glassbox company providing enhanced Digital Experience analytics for retailers and brands, today announced a partnership with SportScheck, a leading German sports retailer. The partnership comes after a highly successful pilot program and will see SessionCam’s full array of solutions integrated into SportScheck’s web platforms. SportScheck will harness SessionCam’s offerings to respond swiftly to any glitches and deliver a seamless customer experience.
SessionCam’s digital experience solutions will equip SportScheck with the technologies needed to gain a greater understanding of their customers’ expectations and ensure they are able to offer an enhanced service in a competitive market. Through the use of real-time analytics and decision-making heat maps, SportScheck will be able to respond rapidly to any glitches or errors and benefit from in-depth AI-driven insights into their consumers behaviour to better serve their customers.
“As consumers behaviors and expectations shift, personalization and a frictionless digital experience is crucial to any retailer thriving” said Kevin Goodings, CEO of SessionCam. “We are excited that SportScheck have chosen SessionCam to provide them with the technologies they need to deliver the optimum service to their customers and thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace”.
“SessionCam’s unique customer centric approach combined with their extensive services ensured that they stood out on the market as the most effective option for our customers” said Bastian Linder, VP and UX Customer Service for SportScheck. “From our pilot program it became clear immediately that SessionCam would significantly optimize our digital processes and we are eager to deepen this relationship”.
“As digital purchases continue to dominate the retail market, customers’ digital satisfaction is of paramount importance to any retailers short, medium or long-term success,” said Yaron Morgenstern CEO of Glassbox. “We are looking forward to equipping SportScheck with the insights and technologies they need to deliver the best possible digital service to their customers.”
SessionCam was acquired by Glassbox in October 2020 and the combined company services hundreds of customers worldwide, including six of the world’s largest banks as well as leading brands such as SoFi, Singapore Airlines, John Lewis, SuperDry, Admiral and Experian to deliver more than a trillion digital journeys online annually.
About SessionCam:
SessionCam is a consumer experience analytics platform that that enables companies to shape their online and mobile applications to customers’ individual preferences. SessionCam’s solutions help retailers immediately identify technological disruptions and implement quick and concise solutions that will prevent customers from abandoning their digital journey. SessionCam was acquired by Glassbox in October 2020, and harnesses Glassbox’s extensive array of digital experience solutions. SessionCam is headquartered in Norwich, UK. For more information please visit: https://sessioncam.com/
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. For more information please visit: https://glassboxdigital.com/
