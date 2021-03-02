10th Street Bypass Closed Due to Expected Flooding in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is closed in both directions due to anticipated flooding.

The 10th Street Bypass is closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard due to expected flooding. Additionally, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are closed.

All traffic will be detoured. Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

