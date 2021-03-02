Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
10th Street Bypass Closed Due to Expected Flooding in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, is closed in both directions due to anticipated flooding. 

The 10th Street Bypass is closed between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard due to expected flooding.  Additionally, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass are closed.

All traffic will be detoured.  Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure.  Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

