National Consumer Protection Week Begins

Helena, Mont.-For National Consumer Protection Week, the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (CSI) Troy Downing is highlighting ways to protect you and your family. Commissioner Troy Downing and his team will be providing educational videos and information throughout the week to generate awareness of issues affecting Montana families every day. “Our team in this agency work day and night to educate consumers and hold bad actors accountable. The goal of this week is to provide Montanans with valuable information to better understand and combat fraud.” Downing continues, “Fraud costs Montana families millions of dollars every year. Let’s work together to combat fraud and protect our families.” Attached is a video from Commissioner Downing providing an overview of fraud across the Big Sky State and what Montanans can expect to learn in the coming week.

Tuesday, March 2nd, Commissioner Downing and Deputy Securities Commissioner Lynn Egan will discuss Cryptocurrency scams.

Wednesday, March 3rd, the agency will share a press release from the investigations bureau on red flags when purchasing insurance. Investigations Bureau Chief Ted Bidon and Commissioner Downing discuss warning signs.

Thursday, March 4th, Deputy Securities Commissioner Lynne Egan and Commissioner Downing discuss elder exploitation.

Thursday, March 4th, Commissioner Downing will release the 2021 Top Investor Threats from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).

Friday, March 5th, Commissioner Downing will share a video on reporting fraud and working with CSI to investigate and prosecute bad actors. “My vision in this Agency is to educate and protect consumers. Together, we can work to reduce fraud and save families, seniors, and businesses money, heartache, and time.” Downing said. Troy Downing is the Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor. Commissioner Downing is a two-tour combat veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur. ###