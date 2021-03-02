Niki, the multilingual voice app serving to Indians store on-line

Despite a rapid rise in the number of Indian internet users who don’t speak English as a first language, 60% won’t buy online due to language barriers, according to a 2017 report from accounting firm KPMG and Google (GOOG). One big challenge is using English keyboards for local languages, the report says.

Niki, a voice-enabled e-commerce platform, is trying to solve this, providing a virtual assistant that lets people use voice commands to do their shopping, pay utility bills and book tickets online. Users speak to the app in their preferred language, requesting products or services. Niki then presents buying options from its suppliers.

The company’s target market is people who don’t live in cities and do not speak English.

“The internet was supposed to be an economic leveler,” Niki CEO and co-founder Sachin Jaiswal tells CNN Business. But he says only a small proportion of Indians are using internet services for digital transactions, “creating a huge gap between those who can…

