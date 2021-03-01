Governor Dunleavy, VOICE to Advance North Slope Region Issues

March 1, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Today Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced the beginning of a joint effort with Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat (VOICE) to advance issues critical to the North Slope’s traditional and economic wellbeing at the federal level. VOICE is a coalition of 24 North Slope entities including regional organizations, tribal councils, municipal governments, and ANCSA corporations.

“Self-determination is a critical right of Alaska Native peoples. I am honored to work with VOICE to advance issues critical to the North Slope and its people. A strong, stable, and sustainable North Slope economy is good for the North Slope and good for the State of Alaska,” said Governor Dunleavy.

Life changing decisions are being made in Washington D.C., by individuals and groups not in the North Slope. These decisions are occurring without consultation or respect for neither the Inupiaq people – who have lived in the Arctic for tens of thousands of years – or the State of Alaska.

“VOICE has worked closely with previous State of Alaska administrations and is honored to expand our collaboration with Governor Dunleavy. Our early leaders had the foresight to plan for future generations, and we follow in their footsteps in our efforts to grow our economy and strengthen our region with our children and grandchildren in mind. Governor Dunleavy has extensive experience working with indigenous peoples and a strong understanding of rural challenges. Thank you to the Governor for your support and we look forward to working with you,” said Sayers Tuzroyluk, Sr. President of Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat.

###