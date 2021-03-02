Ideagen and PHI Aviation Agree Five-Year Safety Management Software Deal
Ideagen Plc (LSE:AIM:IDEA)
We are very excited to begin our transition to using Coruson across PHI Aviation because we know that it will give us an edge when it comes to identifying and mitigating potential risks”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced a five-year deal with PHI Aviation for its industry leading product, Coruson.
Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA, PHI is one of the world’s leading helicopter services companies and has conducted operations in 43 countries across the globe. The company services the Offshore Oil and Gas, Onshore Mining, Air Medical and Technical Services industries.
Considered to be an industry leader in maintenance, technology and overhaul operations, PHI’s facility in Lafayette is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. At this facility PHI’s highly trained and experienced team carry out routine maintenance and repair work, conduct complete overhauls of engines and airframes, deliver state-of-the-art painting operations, study and engineer new parts and lubricants, research new procedures and develop new techniques.
Coruson is an enterprise risk and safety management software that delivers powerful and integrated functionality to give complete control of operational risks. It is used by market leaders in the aviation and rail industries.
Robert Bouillion, V.P. HSEQ of PHI Aviation said: “Our aim is to continue to advance safety throughout PHI. Safe, efficient, quality, service is what our customers can expect to receive. We are very excited to begin our transition to using Coruson across PHI Aviation because we know that it will give us an edge when it comes to identifying and mitigating potential risks. The platform will enable us to strengthen our safety culture by further embedding safety management into the DNA of our business at every level.”
David Young, Aerospace, Aviation and Defense Relationship Manager at Ideagen, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to agree this five-year deal with PHI for Coruson. The product is a great fit for them. PHI has a complex global operation and maintaining the highest levels of risk and safety management as they continue expanding is a difficult challenge. Coruson will streamline this process enabling best practice across the group and a reduction in the administrative burden.”
