Ideagen and PHI Aviation Agree Five-Year Safety Management Software Deal

We are very excited to begin our transition to using Coruson across PHI Aviation because we know that it will give us an edge when it comes to identifying and mitigating potential risks”
— Robert Bouillion, V.P. HSEQ of PHI Aviation
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced a five-year deal with PHI Aviation for its industry leading product, Coruson.

Headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA, PHI is one of the world’s leading helicopter services companies and has conducted operations in 43 countries across the globe. The company services the Offshore Oil and Gas, Onshore Mining, Air Medical and Technical Services industries.

Considered to be an industry leader in maintenance, technology and overhaul operations, PHI’s facility in Lafayette is widely regarded as one of the best in the world. At this facility PHI’s highly trained and experienced team carry out routine maintenance and repair work, conduct complete overhauls of engines and airframes, deliver state-of-the-art painting operations, study and engineer new parts and lubricants, research new procedures and develop new techniques.

Coruson is an enterprise risk and safety management software that delivers powerful and integrated functionality to give complete control of operational risks. It is used by market leaders in the aviation and rail industries.

Robert Bouillion, V.P. HSEQ of PHI Aviation said: “Our aim is to continue to advance safety throughout PHI. Safe, efficient, quality, service is what our customers can expect to receive. We are very excited to begin our transition to using Coruson across PHI Aviation because we know that it will give us an edge when it comes to identifying and mitigating potential risks. The platform will enable us to strengthen our safety culture by further embedding safety management into the DNA of our business at every level.”

David Young, Aerospace, Aviation and Defense Relationship Manager at Ideagen, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to agree this five-year deal with PHI for Coruson. The product is a great fit for them. PHI has a complex global operation and maintaining the highest levels of risk and safety management as they continue expanding is a difficult challenge. Coruson will streamline this process enabling best practice across the group and a reduction in the administrative burden.”

About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

