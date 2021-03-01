Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Survey Results: California Bench Growing More Diverse

As of December 31, 2020, female judicial officers constitute 37.6% of judicial officers across all court levels, a slight increase over the prior year and an increase of more than 10 percentage points since 2006—the first year that data were collected for this purpose. The bench also has continued to become more racially and ethnically diverse.

Survey Results: California Bench Growing More Diverse

